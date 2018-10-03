SALEM, Ore. (AP) - A former water district employee in northwestern Oregon accused of stealing $24,000 has been sentenced to 24 months in jail.
The Statesman Journal reports 51-year-old Patricia Gilbert was sentenced Monday in a Marion County court after pleaded guilty to two felony theft charges.
The Santiam Water Control District fired Gilbert in mid-February after the district learned of her embezzlement. Gilbert worked as an office manager for about eight months with the district.
She was ordered to pay nearly $24,000 in restitution.
The district delivers water to more than 8,000 people in the Stayton area. It has four full-time employees.
