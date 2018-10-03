LOS ANGELES (AP) - Police say they will seek a fourth murder charge against a man suspected of killing mostly homeless victims in the Los Angeles area.

Santa Monica police Lt. Saul Rodriguez says the fourth victim, who was not immediately identified, died late Saturday. He had been hospitalized since being struck in the head while sleeping on a sidewalk early on Sept. 24.

Rodriguez says police will ask Los Angeles County prosecutors to file an additional murder charge against Ramon Escobar.

The 47-year-old El Salvador native was charged last week with three counts of murder, five counts of attempted murder and four counts of second-degree robbery.

Houston police also want to question Escobar in the disappearance of his aunt and uncle in Texas.

Information on a lawyer for Escobar was not immediately available.





