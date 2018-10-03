U.S. Capitol Police said Wednesday they have arrested a man they believe responsible for stealing and releasing personal information of senators online, apparently as part of the opposition to Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Police charged Jackson A. Cosko, 27, with threats, witness tampering, unauthorized access of a government computer, identity theft, burglary, unlawful entry and publicizing restricted personal information. The charges include both federal and local offenses.

Jackson Cosko has a LinkedIn profile saying he’s a Democratic operative who worked in the Senate until earlier this year. Online records show he was a legislative correspondent for Sen. Maggie Hassan.

Mr. Cosko was also listed last month on a letter as a staff contact in the office of Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, Texas Democrat.

Ms. Jackson Lee has been an outspoken opponent of Judge Kavanaugh, and sat in on last week’s hearing. She caused a stir last week when she handed a note to the lawyers for Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who has upended Judge Kavanaugh’s confirmation process with allegations of a sexual assault in 1982.

Several senators have had personal information such as their home address and cell numbers released online in recent weeks as Democrats have tried to rally liberal activists to pressure lawmakers into opposing the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Senators affected include Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Sens. Lindsey Graham, Orrin G. Hatch and Mike Lee.





