FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) - New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson will not be suspended by the NFL for two arrests in an eight-month span.

The league says Wednesday it completed its investigation into the incidents and the matter has been addressed, and no suspension is being issued. Anderson could still potentially be fined by the team.

Anderson pleaded no contest in May to misdemeanor reckless driving in Sunrise, Florida, as part of a deal with prosecutors. The 25-year-old receiver had faced multiple charges, including a felony count of fleeing and eluding police from an incident in January, but those charges were previously dismissed. Anderson received six months of probation.

Also previously dropped was a charge of resisting arrest at a music festival in Miami Beach in May 2017.

Anderson, in his third year with the Jets, has eight catches for 108 yards and a touchdown this season.

