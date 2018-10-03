DANIELSON, Conn. (AP) - A Connecticut Superior Court judge has struck down an attorney’s motion to throw out all evidence collected ahead of his client’s trial on murder and assault charges.

The attorney for 39-year-old Andrew Samuolis argued police searches of his Willimantic home in June 2013 were illegal because no warrants were issued.

The Norwich Bulletin reports the judge said in his ruling that it was reasonable for police to enter the home under the emergency doctrine and look for people in need of help.

Samuolis is charged with killing his father and living with the corpse for months. Authorities say he shot and injured a police officer who entered the home during a welfare check.

Samuolis‘ lawyer previously said he will pursue an insanity defense.

___

Information from: Norwich Bulletin, http://www.norwichbulletin.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.