BUTTE, Mont. (AP) - A Butte juvenile has been arrested for allegedly making emailed threats to Butte Central Catholic Schools, leading to classes being canceled for the lower grades on Tuesday.

Butte-Silver Bow County Sheriff Ed Lester says the juvenile faces charges of criminal incitement and disorderly conduct.

The school secretary received an email threatening a school shooting on Monday morning and the school received a bomb threat Monday evening. Butte Central closed its daycare, preschool, elementary and middle schools on Tuesday while the high school was on lockdown.

Lester tells The Montana Standard that his department’s Internet Crimes Against Children investigator was able to track the source of the emails and arrest the suspect Tuesday afternoon.

School officials said classes would resume on Wednesday.

Lester declined to identify the juvenile.

