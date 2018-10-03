LAS VEGAS (AP) - A retrial of a man in a 2006 homicide has ended with a jury verdict convicting him of murder and other charges.
Jemar Matthews was originally convicted in the killing of Mercy Williams of North Las Vegas in 2007, but a federal judge last year ordered that he be retried or released from prison because of prosecutorial misconduct.
According to lasvegasnow.com , Matthews put his face in his hands after the verdict was read.
