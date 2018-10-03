SOUTHGATE, Mich. (AP) - A woman says police in suburban Detroit used a stun gun on her in 2017 after she was shot three times by her husband in the parking lot of a motel.

The Detroit Free Press reports a lawsuit on behalf of Rebecca Sevilla of Britton says her husband drove her to the motel in Southgate before shooting her and killing himself.

The lawsuit says police had determined her husband killed himself when they saw Sevilla “sitting upright, bleeding from gunshot wounds to her body and head.” She alleges she wasn’t able to respond to the commands of officers because of her injuries and one officer shocked her with a stun gun.

The lawsuit seeks at least $1 million. A representative of Southgate says the city doesn’t comment on pending litigation.





