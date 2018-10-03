BIRMINGTON, Ala. (AP) - A man has died after he was shot during an argument in Alabama.

Birmingham Police Sgt. Johnny Williams told news outlets the shooting happened at a business around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Williams said 44-year-old Jerry Kennedy was found in a vehicle and had been involved in some sort of dispute at the store when shots were fired. Kennedy was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

A suspect left the scene on foot. No arrests have been reported.





