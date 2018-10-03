MINOT, N.D. (AP) - A Minot man has pleaded not guilty to trying to kill a confidential informant whose testimony got him convicted of delivering marijuana.
The Minot Daily News reports that 44-year-old Travis Yoney faces several charges including attempted murder.
He’s accused of firing a rifle into the confidential informant’s home in August, then forcing his way into the home and firing a second round before being tackled and subdued by the man. No one was hurt.
A pretrial conference is scheduled Dec. 5.
Yoney received a deferred imposition of sentence in the drug delivery case last year.
