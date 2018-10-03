WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) - Police are investigating the deaths of two men whose bodies were found in a Waukesha townhome.
Officers were called to the home about 2 p.m. Tuesday to check on the welfare of a resident. That’s when the bodies were discovered. Police say the deaths are suspicious in nature, but have not provided further details.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.