By - Associated Press - Wednesday, October 3, 2018

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) - Police are investigating the deaths of two men whose bodies were found in a Waukesha townhome.

Officers were called to the home about 2 p.m. Tuesday to check on the welfare of a resident. That’s when the bodies were discovered. Police say the deaths are suspicious in nature, but have not provided further details.


Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide