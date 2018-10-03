HOBART, Ind. (AP) - A suspect is being sought in a shooting that wounded a man and his 9-year-old son outside a northwestern Indiana store that authorities say stemmed from an ongoing dispute between two gang factions.

Hobart police announced Tuesday that 26-year-old Alex Cordell Hughes of Gary is charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery and criminal gang activity in the shooting Sunday evening in a parking lot outside a Walmart in Hobart. The boy is in critical condition and his 25-year-old father is in stable condition.

Lt. James Gonzales described Hughes as “armed and dangerous.”

Police have said the father, who also is from Gary, was wounded in a shooting about six weeks ago in Gary.

After Sunday's shooting, people took shelter in the store as officers responded.





