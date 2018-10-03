NORTHVALE, N.J. (AP) - Police in New Jersey say a woman set up a fundraiser for 3 teenagers whose mother died this year and then pocketed the proceeds.

Nicole Timpanaro and her brothers, Anthony and Louis, lost both of their parents to cancer - with their mother Theresa dying in February. NJ.com reports Northvale police announced Tuesday that they arrested a 43-year-old woman and charged her with misapplication of property.

Police say the woman took $9,000 she raised for the Timpanaros through GoFundMe and spent it on herself. Nicole Timpanero says the woman was an acquaintance when she announced her intention to fundraise, and the children contacted police with their concerns in August.

Police said the woman was arrested, processed and released without bail pending a court date. GoFundMe says it’s cooperating with police.

