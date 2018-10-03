WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say a Florida teen has been arrested for making a threat against his former school.

The Palm Beach Post reports that the 17-year-old student was arrested Monday morning following a threat to Seminole Ridge High School. The student currently attends Palm Beach Central High School.

School officials say Seminole Ridge was placed on a lockdown for part of Monday. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says the teen was taken to a juvenile detention facility and faces an intimidation charge.

Authorities weren’t immediately releasing details about the threat.

