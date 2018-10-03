CINNAMINSON, N.J. (AP) - A teenager who was driving a stolen car when he caused a fatal crash last year is now headed to state prison.

Burlington County prosecutors say Isaiah Buchanan pleaded guilty Tuesday to aggravated manslaughter in the Nov. 17 crash in Cinnaminson. They will recommend he receive a 14-year term when he’s sentenced.

Buchanan was driving a stolen BMW that crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer on Route 130. Authorities say he had sped up when police had tried to stop the vehicle moments earlier because it was reported stolen.

Buchanan’s passenger, 15-year-old Kassidy Bush, died in the crash.

Buchanan was 17 when the accident occurred, but his case was eventually moved to adult court. Authorities say he had used cocaine, marijuana and Xanax prior to the collision.





