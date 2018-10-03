MIAMI (AP) - Two 13-year-old boys are under arrest in Florida after authorities say they tried to carjack a teacher outside a school and crashed just moments later.

News outlets report Miami-Dade police arrested the boys Monday and charged them with armed carjacking.

Police say one of the boys brandished a handgun at the 59-year-old teacher as she was entering her car last week outside Biscayne Gardens Elementary School. A surveillance video shows the woman running off as both boys hop in and tries to drive away.

The video shows the boys have trouble backing out, as if the parking brake was still engaged. While leaving the parking lot, police say the car crashed into a curb, prompting the boys to flee on foot.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.