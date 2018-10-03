KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) - The Latest on the arrest of the wife of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak (all times local):

5 p.m.

Malaysia’s anti-graft agency says the wife of former Prime Minister Najib Razak will be charged under the anti-money laundering act.

The agency says Rosmah Mansor was detained at its headquarters in the Putrajaya government administrative center about four hours after she arrived for a third round of questioning over alleged theft and money laundering at the 1MDB state investment fund.

It said in a brief statement Wednesday that Rosmah will be taken to court on Thursday to face “several charges” related to money laundering, without giving details.

Former Prime Minister Najib has pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of money laundering, corruption, abuse of power and criminal breach of trust in the scandal and is to face trial next year. Rosmah was first summoned by the agency on June 5 and again on Sept. 26, when she was questioned for nearly 13 hours.

___

___

