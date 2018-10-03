RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A Virginia woman has been charged with trying to smuggle drugs into a state prison in her vagina.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Angela Nicole Thomas was arrested Sunday at the Augusta Correctional Center and charged with attempting to deliver drugs to prisoners. The 40-year-old Richmond woman is accused of hiding 230 Suboxone strips in her vagina. The prescription drug is used to ease withdrawal in opioid addicts.

Her arrest came less than a week after the Virginia Department of Corrections drafted a policy prohibiting women who visit inmates from wearing tampons or menstrual cups. The policy was designed to prevent contraband from being smuggled into prisons.

The plan was suspended after it became public and generated complaints from inmate advocates and the American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia.

It’s unclear whether Thomas has an attorney who could comment.

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com





