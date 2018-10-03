SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (AP) - A Connecticut YMCA has backed out of an agreement to use space at a synagogue for a town child care program after learning the synagogue’s president is on the state’s sex offender registry.

Meanwhile, some South Windsor residents are asking town Councilman Jeffrey Glickman - who’s also the rabbi at Temple Beth Hillel - to step down for not informing the public.

Glickman defended Jason Wasserman, president of the temple’s board of trustees, saying he’s not considered a danger to children. Wasserman was sentenced to probation in 2010 for attempting to meet a police officer he thought was a 13-year-old girl he met online.

Wasserman told the Journal Inquirer he “successfully completed probation in 2015 and I have no restrictions.”

The child care program will be moved to a different site.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.