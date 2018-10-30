HOULTON, Maine (AP) - Officials say a man from Canada accused of causing a disruption at the border at Houlton, Maine, that halted traffic for hours is facing charges in his home country.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police reports that a 21-year-old man from Halifax, Nova Scotia, has been charged with obstruction in connection with the incident on Friday. A U.S. official says a second man, from Middle Sackville, Nova Scotia, is in custody of immigration officials.

The Mounties say the men stopped their vehicle between the ports of entry at Houlton and Woodstock, New Brunswick, and refused to communicate with authorities from either country.

The border was shut down during the incident and traffic was re-routed. The men were arrested hours later when the vehicle began moving toward the U.S. border.





