A jury in 2013 concluded that prosecutors proved that James “Whitey” Bulger was involved in 11 murders, didn’t prove his involvement in seven murders and couldn’t agree on one killing.

Bulger was found slain Tuesday at a federal prison in West Virginia. A glance at all 19 individuals:

PROVEN

-Paul McGonagle, 1974, rival gang member, shot in the back seat of a car.

-Edward Connors, 1975, witnessed O’Toole’s killing, shot because Bulger’s gang feared he would talk.

-Thomas King, 1975, rival gangster shot in back of the head, buried under the Neponset River Bridge in Quincy, Massachusetts.

-Richard Castucci, 1976, nightclub owner, killed because Bulger believed he was an informant.

-Roger Wheeler, 1981, Owner of World Jai Alai, suspected Bulger’s group of skimming money from the business, shot in between the eyes at a Tulsa, Oklahoma, country club. Martorano testified that he did the shooting.

-Brian Halloran, 1982, An FBI informant who was talking to the FBI about Bulger’s involvement in Wheeler’s killing, shot in a hail of gunfire as he left a South Boston restaurant. Bulger is accused of being one of two triggermen.

-Michael Donahue, 1982, a neighbor of Halloran’s who offered to give him a ride home, killed when Bulger and another man opened fire on Donahue’s car.

-John Callahan, 1982, former president of World Jai Alai. Bulger feared he wouldn’t hold up in questioned in Wheeler’s death. Ex-hit man John Mortorano, a close friend of Callahan’s, testified that he shot Callahan in the back of the head.

-Arthur “Bucky” Barrett, 1983, alleged jewel thief and bank robber. Bulger chained him to a chair, got him to tell him where he had cash hidden, then shot him in the head.

-John McIntyre, 1984, Quincy fisherman, Bulger chained him to a chair and interrogated him about whether he was talking to authorities. Bulger is accused of shooting him in the head.

-Deborah Hussey, 1985, daughter of Flemmi’s longtime live-in girlfriend, Marion Hussey. Flemmi testified that Bulger strangled her because she was using drugs and dropping their names when she got in trouble.

___

NOT PROVEN

-Michael Milano, 1973, a bartender killed in a hail of gunfire, had a similar Mercedes-Benz and was mistaken for the target of the shooting, Al “Indian Al” Notarangeli. Former hit man John Martorano testified that he shot Milano in a case of mistaken identity.

-Al Plummer, 1973, member of a rival gang, killed as he drove in Boston’s North End. Martorano testified that he killed Plummer by mistake as the gang tried to kill Notarangeli.

-William O’Brien, 1973, member of a rival gang, killed in a hail of gunfire as he drove in South Boston.

-James “Spike” O’Toole, 1973, shot to death as he stood behind a mailbox because he had shot and wounded the brother of Flemmi’s partner, Stephen “The Rifleman” Flemmi.

-Al “Indian Al” Notarangeli, 1974, rival gang leader, shot to death after several failed attempts.

-James Sousa, 1974, participated with Bulger in a botched robbery of a dentist, was killed because Bulger worried he would talk.

-Francis “Buddy” Leonard, 1975, friend of King’s, shot in head. Bulger then told people that King had killed Leonard.

___

NO FINDING

-Debra Davis, 1981, Flemmi’s girlfriend, strangled. Flemmi testified that Bulger strangled her because she knew they were both FBI informants. Bulger’s lawyer said Flemmi had a stronger motive to kill her because she was leaving him for another man.





