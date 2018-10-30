FALLS CITY, Neb. (AP) - Authorities say a driver was killed in a southeast Nebraska crash.
The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office says the one-vehicle crash occurred around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, about 5 miles (8 kilometers) northeast of Falls City. Other crash details haven’t been released.
The dead driver has been identified as 36-year-old Josh Georges, who lived in Shubert.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.