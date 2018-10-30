Not only is Donald Trump a fascist who’s locking children in cages, he’s making Barbra Streisand fat.

The actress-singer said in an interview with the New York Times published Tuesday that if the Democrats don’t at least win back the House in next week’s elections, she’s considering moving to Canada, for her waistline’s sake at least.

“I want to sleep nights, if we take the House I’ll be able to sleep a little bit better,” Ms. Streisand said, adding that if not, she’s “thinking about” heading for the land of poutine, Tim Horton’s and (most importantly) maple syrup.

“I’ve been thinking about, do I want to move to Canada? I don’t know. I’m just so saddened by this thing happening to our country,” she said.

The next words out of her mouth in the interview excerpted by the Times were “it’s making me fat.”

She added: “I hear what he said now, and I have to go eat pancakes now, and pancakes are very fattening. We make them with healthy flour, though — almond flour, coconut flour.”

The keto-friendly recipe aside, this is not the first time Ms. Streisand has said Mr. Trump has driven her to the comfort of the bottle — of Aunt Jemima.

“Donald Trump is making me gain weight. I start the day with liquids, but after the morning news, I eat pancakes smothered in maple syrup!” she wrote in March 2017 on Twitter, a tweet that the New York Times thoughtfully embedded with that portion of the interview.

Donald Trump is making me gain weight. I start the day with liquids, but after the morning news, I eat pancakes smothered in maple syrup! — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) March 5, 2017





