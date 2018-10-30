The Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) is a holiday when Mexicans celebrate the lives of relatives and friends who have died.

The second annual Day of the Dead Benefit Festival will be held at 3 p.m. Nov. 10 and at noon Nov. 11 to raise money to help reunite children with their immigrant families. The event will include mariachi bands, live performances, cultural cuisine/food trucks, a talent competition, decorated altars, face-painting, and sugar skull painting. The festival takes place at Congressional Cemetery, 1801 E St. SE. Tickets cost $20 in advance and $25 on the day of the event.

Through Saturday, MXDC Cocina Mexicana (600 14th St. NW) will offer three cocktails, four specialty beers, two shooters and three signature dishes in honor of the Day of the Dead. Menu items will range from $6 to $13 each.

Le Kon (3227 Washington Blvd., Arlington) is celebrating by offering $4 margaritas with its Mexican menu. Small plates include ceviche, tostadas and a variety of oysters with mezcal mignonette.

La Tomate’s (1701 Connecticut Ave. NW) Halloween Party starts at 7 p.m. Wednesday with Chef Domenico Apollaro’s traditional Italian fare. A prize will be awarded for the best costume. Every Monday, all bottles of wine are available at half price.

For Halloween, the Buttercream Bakeshop (1250 Ninth St. NW) offers 3D miniature chocolate skulls, pumpkin- and ghost-shaped sugar cookies, Frankenstein macaroons and seasonal pies.

Roofers Union and its sister restaurant Jug & Table (both at 2446 18th St. NW) will celebrate Halloween with special drinks. On Election Day, the restaurants’ bars will extend happy hour drink specials all night. Roofers Union also will offer its weekly Tuesday discount on large-format bottled beers, available at half price.

City Tap House Dupont (1250 Connecticut Ave. NW) likewise extends its happy hour drink specials on election night.

Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 22) will be here before you know it.

Red’s Table (11150 South Lakes Dr., Reston) will prepare a take-home classic American meal for eight. Dishes, including the turkey, can be ordered a la carte; the whole menu is available for $209. Orders must be placed by Nov. 16 and may be picked up from 10 a.m. to noon on Thanksgiving Day.

At Bayou Bakery, Coffee Bar & Eatery (1515 N. Courthouse Road, Arlington), Chef David Guas is preparing sides, sweets, breads, dirty rice and savory bread pudding, bacon and cayenne pecan pie for Thanksgiving. Customers who place their orders before Nov. 15 will receive a 15 percent discount.

On Thanksgiving Day, Bourbon Steak in the Four Seasons Hotel (2800 Pennsylvania Ave. NW) will prepare a three-course, prix fixe Thanksgiving feast for $120 per person. Chef Michael Mina’s wife, Diane, has created a spicy bloody mary mix from her Marin County, California, garden that combines heirloom tomatoes, lovage and a five-pepper blend. Diane’s Bloody Mary Mix is available at Williams Sonoma.

Brasserie Beck (1101 K St. NW) features a three-course, prix fixe Thanksgiving dinner, including pumpkin gnocchi and a traditional turkey platter. A meal to go for eight to 10 adults, priced at $295, offers all the Thanksgiving specialties. Orders must be placed by Nov. 18 and may be picked up from 10 a.m. and noon on Thanksgiving Day.

The Blue Duck Tavern in the Park Hyatt Hotel (1201 24th St. NW) offers a three-course holiday meal in the restaurant highlighting seasonal and traditional dishes for $135 per person ($55 for children), or dinner a la carte in the Blue Duck Lounge from 6-10:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. A dinner to go for six to eight people, priced at $425, can be ordered. A 10- to 12-pound turkey, fresh bread, four traditional sides, and apple and pumpkin pies are included. Orders must be placed by Nov. 14 and may be picked up from 1-5 p.m. on Nov. 21 and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

On Thanksgiving Day, The Hay-Adams‘ (800 16th St. NW) Top of the Hay will celebrate with a Thanksgiving buffet of classic and contemporary American dishes, priced at $130 for adults and $50 for children.

From Nov. 29 to Dec. 28, Occidental Grill & Seafood (1475 Pennsylvania Ave. NW) will offer a special three-course, pre-theater menu priced at $55 per person while the Washington Ballet is presenting “The Nutcracker” at the Warner Theater.

From Thursday through Dec. 31, Slate Wine Bar + Bistro (2404 Wisconsin Ave. NW) will host a suckling pig roast with roasted potatoes and orange slices in honor of Chef Danny Lledo’s Portuguese roots, priced at $34 per plate.

The National Gallery of Art Sculpture Garden Ice Rink (Constitution Avenue and Seventh Street NW) opens Nov. 16. In addition to free hot chocolate on the opening weekend, the Pavilion Cafe will offer specials throughout the season.





