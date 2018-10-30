LEXINGTON, Neb. (AP) - A December trial has been scheduled for a man charged with murder in south-central Nebraska’s Dawson County.

Dawson County District Court records say 42-year-old Jose Regalado-Mendez, of Lexington, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the October 2016 slaying of 37-year-old Jose Hernandez. Prosecutors say Regalado-Mendez shot Hernandez and hid the body near a farmhouse north of Lexington. The remains were found Dec. 12, 2016.

The records say Regalado-Mendez has filed notice that he intends to rely on an insanity defense. He’s been found competent to stand trial.

The trial is set to begin Dec. 11 in Lexington.





