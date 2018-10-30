KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - A recently disbarred lawyer has been sentenced to two years and four months in prison for hitting a nurse while she was crossing a street.

Fifty-five-year-old Mark Logan was sentenced for aggravated battery and failure to yield to a pedestrian.

The victim, who was pregnant, was hit in October outside the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kansas. The collision broke both of her legs. The Kansas City Star report s her baby is 10 months old and in good health.

The Kansas Supreme Court disbarred Logan in June after he voluntarily surrendered his law license.

The court noted in the disbarment order that Logan, who had a law office in Shawnee, faced six disciplinary complaints. He admitted to such violations as misappropriating client money and not cooperating with investigators.

