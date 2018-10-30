NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) - A former congressional candidate in Virginia has been convicted of fraud.

The Virginian-Pilot reported that Shaun Brown was found guilty Tuesday of defrauding the federal government through a summer meal program for children.

Federal prosecutors in Newport News said Brown asked for reimbursement for thousands of meals that were never served. Brown’s attorney denied the charges. Sentencing is scheduled for March.

Brown was the Democratic candidate in Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District in 2016. She lost to Republican Scott Taylor.

Brown was running as an independent in 2018 until a judge ended her candidacy. He found evidence that Taylor’s campaign staff forged signatures on petitions to place Brown on the ballot.

The effort by Taylor’s campaign was widely seen as a strategy to bleed votes from votes from Democrat Elaine Luria.

___

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.