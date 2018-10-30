COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Family members of an Ohio woman shot and killed by a vice squad officer say they’re waiting for answers almost two months after the shooting.

Columbus police say veteran officer Andrew Mitchell shot 23-year-old Donna Castleberry in August after she stabbed him in the hand while sitting in an unmarked police car.

Castleberry faced a single misdemeanor soliciting charge from a July 25 arrest. Cousin Mary Laile (layl) says Castleberry had struggled with drugs and was likely working the streets as a prostitute.

Laile says the family wants to know why the shooting happened, regardless of the life Castleberry was leading at the time.

The FBI is investigating the vice squad following Castleberry’s shooting and what critics call the politically motivated arrest of porn actress Stormy Daniels in July.





