The Mafia hit man suspected of leading the fatal prison attack on notorious Boston mobster Whitey Bulger was described as someone who didn’t like informants — in part because informants put him behind bars.

According to a report Tuesday in the Boston Globe, citing “people familiar with the investigation,” Fotios “Freddy” Geas is suspected of instigating the attack on Bulger and has essentially taken credit for it.

Private investigator Ted McDonough, whom the Globe said had worked for Geas while working for him as an investigator, told the paper he knew right away the motive.

“Freddy hated rats,” Mr. McDonough said. “Freddy hated guys who abused women. Whitey was a rat who killed women. It’s probably that simple.”

Geas is serving a life sentence at the federal prison in Hazelton, West Virginia, thanks to “rats.”

He helped kill Adolfo Bruno, the head of the Mafia in Springfield, Massachusetts, and is in prison because, the Globe wrote, “both the man who ordered him to kill Bruno and the hitman he dispatched to do the murder turned on him and testified against him.”

Geas had the chance to kill Bulger because the notorious Boston mobster, who has been the subject of several motion pictures and TV shows and had been on the lam for decades, asked to be among the general population in Hazelton facility after having been transferred from a Florida facility. Bulger’s defense at his trial was that his crimes had been covered under an immunity deal with the FBI reached under his informant status.

According to the Globe, the lawyer who initially represented Geas in his case was neither surprised to hear that his former client had killed Bulger nor that he was refusing to identify any accomplices in what authorities believe was an attack by several men who beat Bulger to death.

“He wouldn’t rat on anybody,” David Hoose said, “and he had no respect for anyone who would.”





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.