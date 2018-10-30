FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky’s top elections official says voters have one last day to request mail-in absentee ballots for next month’s election.

Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes says the last day is Tuesday. Grimes says voters may request absentee ballot applications from their county clerk in person or by telephone, fax or email.

She says qualified military and overseas voters may use the state’s online portal at GoVoteKY.com to request and receive absentee ballots.

Voters who might be eligible to vote by mail-in absentee ballots include military personnel, their dependents and overseas citizens. Others include students residing temporarily outside the county, voters residing temporarily outside Kentucky and people whose employment takes them outside the county when polling places are open.

It can also apply to voters of advanced age or who suffer from disabilities or illnesses.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.