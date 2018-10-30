So the “Blexit” push was a bridge too far for Kanye West.

In a series of tweets Tuesday afternoon, the rap star who proudly wore a MAGA cap and stole the show from President Trump at the White House said he wanted nothing to do with the campaign to convince blacks to exit the Democratic Party and was disassociating himself from politics.

He specifically criticized Candace Owens, the black conservative pushing the “Blexit” campaign who touted Mr. West’s involvement in designing clothing for it at the weekend.

“I introduced Candace to the person who made the logo and they didn’t want their name on it so she used mine. I never wanted any association with Blexit. I have nothing to do with it,” he said.

That feeling has apparently soured Mr. West on politics, according to the subsequent tweet in his timeline Tuesday.

“My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in. I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative !!!” the rap star said.

He prepared the way for his distancing himself from Ms. Owens, though, by outlining a political platform and writing that “I would like to thank my family, loved ones, and community for supporting my ACTUAL beliefs and my vision for a better world.”

That platform didn’t, on the surface, seem all that MAGA-compliant.

“I support creating jobs and opportunities for people who need them the most, I support prison reform, I support common-sense gun laws that will make our world safer,” he wrote in one tweet.

Mr. West continued: “I support those who risk their lives to serve and protect us and I support holding people who misuse their power accountable. I believe in love and compassion for people seeking asylum and parents who are fighting to protect their children from violence and war.”





