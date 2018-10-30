LEADVILLE, Colo. (AP) - A 32-year-old man has been wounded by an officer responding to a domestic dispute call in western Colorado.

Police say Dylan B. Gregg, of Leadville, confronted and threatened the police officer during the incident in the pre-dawn hours Tuesday.

Police say the officer first used a Taser device but it was ineffective. The officer then shot Gregg at least one time.

Gregg was taken to a hospital in Denver where his condition was not immediately available.

The officer involved in the incident was not hurt.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is investigating.





