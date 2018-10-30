NFL

BEREA, Ohio (AP) - Hue Jackson’s failed, flawed tenure with the Cleveland Browns is finally over.

The team fired its embattled coach on Monday, ending a run of futility nearly unmatched in NFL history. Jackson, who went 3-36-1 in two-plus seasons, was dismissed Monday by general manager John Dorsey with the backing of owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam.

The Browns also fired offensive coordinator Todd Haley and made defensive coordinator Gregg Williams their interim coach. Haley was in his first season on Jackson’s staff after spending the previous six in Pittsburgh.

Jimmy Haslam intimated the firings were prompted by an irreparable divide between Jackson and Haley, who squabbled behind the scenes and recently took their power struggle public.

FRISCO, Texas (AP) - The Dallas Cowboys fired offensive line coach Paul Alexander less than halfway into his first season with the team, marking the first time for coach Jason Garrett to make an in-season change to his coaching staff.

Alexander’s dismissal was announced Monday after the Cowboys (3-4) had their bye over the weekend. The offensive line has played below expectations, with quarterback Dak Prescott having already been sacked 23 times this season.

Former Cowboys offensive lineman Marc Colombo, who had served as assistant offensive line coach since 2016, was promoted to take over as offensive line coach. The team also said former offensive line coach Hudson Houck was returning to work with Colombo and the offensive staff in an advisory role.

BASEBALL

BOSTON (AP) - Boston will hold a parade Wednesday to honor the Red Sox for their World Series win, with the players riding in duck boats.

Mayor Marty Walsh made the announcement Monday. Hours earlier, jubilant fans spilled into the streets after watching their team wrap up its fourth World Series title in 15 years with a 5-1 win over the Dodgers in Los Angeles.

Boston police say the crowd was largely well-behaved. One person was arrested for destroying property.

Police closed off several streets around Fenway Park. A World Series championship banner was unfurled outside it just before dawn.

Wednesday’s parade will mark the city’s 11th such sports championship since 2002.

NEW YORK (AP) - The New York Mets say baseball agent Brodie Van Wagenen has agreed to become their general manager.

Team spokesman Harold Kaufman confirmed Monday morning that chief operating officer Jeff Wilpon and Van Wagenen have settled on terms of a contract, although no paperwork had been signed yet.

Details of the deal were not disclosed.

A news conference to introduce Van Wagenen is planned for Tuesday at Citi Field. He was chosen to replace Sandy Alderson, who took a leave of absence in late June following a recurrence of cancer. Alderson said the team’s poor record did not merit him returning.

In an unusual move, the 44-year-old Van Wagenen is set to switch sides at the bargaining table. He has represented high-profile players all around the majors, including Mets stars Jacob deGrom, Yoenis Cespedes and Todd Frazier.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Manager Bob Melvin has received a long-term contract extension from the Oakland Athletics, who also reached new deals with executive vice president of baseball operations Billy Beane and general manager David Forst.

The club announced the extensions Monday. Under Melvin’s guidance, a young, slugging Oakland club went 97-65 and lost the wild-card game 7-2 to the New York Yankees.

With majors’ home run leader Khris Davis leading the way, the A’s reached the postseason for the first time since 2014 following consecutive last-place finishes in the AL West. They trailed the Mariners by 11 games in the wild-card race on June 15 before a strong second half - not to mention all the comeback wins and walkoffs - pushed them into the playoffs.

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Adam Wainwright became a free agent Monday, then finalized a $2 million, one-year contract with the St. Louis Cardinals that allows him to earn $8 million in performance bonuses as a starting pitcher, $3 million for relief appearances and $4 million more for games finished.

St. Louis announced the agreement Oct. 11, but the deal was held up because it would have violated baseball’s labor contract, which says guaranteed salaries cannot be reduced by more than 20 percent.

Wainwright was coming off a $97.5 million, five-year contract that paid $19.5 million this year. Because he became a free agent, the maximum-cut rule no longer applied.

Wainwright was 2-4 with a 4.46 ERA in eight starts this year, during which he missed time with hamstring and elbow injuries. He pitched four times in September.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Southern California coach Clay Helton has fired offensive line coach Neil Callaway and taken over play-calling duties for the struggling Trojans.

Helton announced the shake-up of his coaching staff Monday, two days after USC dropped to 4-4 with a home loss to Arizona State.

Helton took away the play-calling responsibilities from offensive coordinator Tee Martin. USC has managed little offensive consistency this season.

Callaway is a longtime friend of Helton and a close associate of Helton’s father, former Houston head coach Kim Helton.

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Jackson State has fired football coach Tony Hughes after less than three seasons.

The school announced the move after losing to rival Southern 41-7 on Saturday. Defensive coordinator John Hendrick will be the interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

Hughes had a 9-20 record at Jackson State, including a 3-4 mark this year. The veteran coach came to Jackson State after a long career as an assistant coach at several schools, including Mississippi State, Southern Miss and Ole Miss.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) - Illinois defensive coordinator Hardy Nickerson abruptly resigned Monday, citing personal “health-related circumstances beyond my control.”

Coach Lovie Smith said Nickerson told him it was in the program’s “best interest” to leave. The former NFL linebacker had been defensive coordinator and linebackers coach for more than two seasons after joining Smith and the Illini in 2016.

In year three under Smith and Nickerson, the defense has allowed 52.6 points per game during the last three weeks in blowout losses to Purdue, Wisconsin and Maryland - all losses. The Illini lost to Maryland 63-33 on Saturday, giving up more than 700 yards.

NHL

TORONTO (AP) - Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews, the NHL’s second-leading goal-scorer this season, is expected to miss at least four weeks because of an injured left shoulder.

The 21-year-old center was placed on injured reserve Monday but will not need surgery. He was injured early in the second period Saturday during Toronto’s 3-2 victory over Winnipeg.

Based on a minimum four-week timeline, Matthews will miss at least 13 games, with his earliest possible return Nov. 26, when Boston plays at Toronto.

Defenseman Jacob Trouba delivered a clean shoulder-to-shoulder check as Matthews tried to cut in front of the net. Matthews skated to the bench, favoring his left side before heading to the locker room.

NEW YORK (AP) - The NHL is following the NBA’s lead by partnering with MGM Resorts International and providing the company with data for use in sports betting.

Commissioner Gary Bettman announced the agreement Monday. The Las Vegas-based casino giant is the league’s first official sports betting partner.

As part of the agreement, MGM gains access to proprietary NHL data that could eventually include puck and player tracking information. MGM executive Scott Butera and NHL chief revenue officer Keith Wachtel tell The Associated Press the aim is to provide unique gambling opportunities, including free games to those in states where sports gambling isn’t yet legal.

The NHL is not getting a cut of gambling profits. Other terms were not disclosed.

GYMNASTICS

HOUSTON (AP) - The former president of USA Gymnastics has pleaded not guilty in Texas to a charge of tampering with evidence in the sexual assault investigation of now-imprisoned gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

Steve Penny entered his plea Monday during a court appearance in Huntsville, Texas.

Walker County District Attorney David Weeks says a Texas judge ordered a $20,000 bond for Penny, which he posted. Penny was arrested earlier this month in Tennessee.

Weeks says prosecutors remain focused on locating the documents they allege Penny ordered removed from the Karolyi Ranch, the ex-national training center near Huntsville, where a number of gymnasts said Nassar abused them.

Penny’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, says the documents were transferred from the ranch to USA Gymnastics headquarters in Indianapolis but Penny didn’t receive them.

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A former Olympic gymnast and her sister, who also competed on the national team, filed lawsuits Monday that claim USA Gymnastics enabled and failed to prevent sexual abuse by the team’s former doctor, Larry Nassar.

The U.S. Olympic Committee and Nassar are also named as defendants in the civil suits filed in Los Angeles by Tasha and Jordan Schwikert.

The organizations knew “or should have known of Nassar’s sexual abuse and could have prevented it by taking sexual abuse allegations seriously and maintaining a culture of accountability and transparency,” the two complaints said.

USA Gymnastics said in a statement that it doesn’t comment on pending litigation.

SOCCER

MADRID (AP) - Real Madrid has fired coach Julen Lopetegui.

The announcement was made after a meeting by the club’s board of directors on Monday, a day after the team was crushed by Barcelona 5-1 at Camp Nou Stadium.

It was the team’s fifth loss in seven matches in all competitions.

The club says Santiago Solari, coach of Real Madrid B, will be in charge until a replacement to Lopetegui was hired.

OLYMPICS

MONACO (AP) - More than six years after the London Olympics, the IAAF has provisionally suspended an athlete from Kazakhstan who tested positive for two anabolic steroids in a re-analysis program.

The Athletics Integrity Unit says Natalya Ivoninskaya tested positive for turinabol and stanozolol in London. She was eliminated in the 100-meter hurdles heats.

The AIU says an International Olympic Committee disciplinary case is pending.

The IOC has continued re-testing samples from London in a program that initially included the 2008 Beijing Olympics. More than 100 doping offenses were found, most using more accurate testing for steroids.

UFC

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Authorities say former UFC fighter Stephan Bonnar has been arrested on suspicion of DUI after allegedly driving recklessly on a Las Vegas freeway.

Nevada Highway Patrol officials say Bonnar was booked Sunday into the Clark County Detention Center on a DUI charge (third offense), resisting an officer and traffic offenses.

It was unclear Monday if the 41-year-old Bonnar has a lawyer.

SPORTS BUSINESS

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - The Golden State Warriors were ordered to pay roughly $40 million for renovations at the Oakland arena they are leaving, authorities said Monday.

The government agency that manages the Oakland arena took out a $150 million bond in 1996 for basketball renovations that the team agreed to help finance with annual payments.

But the Warriors said their debt obligation ends when they terminate their lease and leave Oakland for San Francisco at the end of the season. The team and the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Authority agreed to have an arbitrator rather than a judge decide the dispute.

Arbitrator Rebecca Westerfield said the team was wrong and agreed to pay for the renovations in 1996. She ordered the team to continue making payments until the bond is paid off in 2027.





