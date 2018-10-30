UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) - A police officer who mistakenly shot an undercover detective says he thought he was firing at a gunman attacking a Maryland police station.

Officer Taylor Krauss testified Monday at the trial of Michael Ford, who is charged with murder in the March 2016 shooting death of Prince George’s County police detective Jacai Colson.

The Washington Post reports Krauss said he never saw Colson hold up a badge or heard him identify himself as a police officer before shooting him once in the chest.

Ford fired up to 23 shots but didn’t hit anyone as his two brothers recorded the attack on their cellphones.

Colson was black, like the suspects, and Krauss is white. The testimony marks Krauss’ first public account of the shooting.

Prosecutors argue Ford is legally responsible for Colson’s death even though he didn’t fire the fatal shot.

