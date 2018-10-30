CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - Police say a Louisiana man was arrested after he shouted at speakers during a prayer vigil in South Carolina for victims of a synagogue shooting.

A Charleston police report said 62-year-old Kenny Paulk then told officers would rather go to jail than have his wife take him home.

The report says Paulk shouted “this isn’t political” and “get out” at a speaker calling for restrictions on assault rifles during the vigil Monday night.

The report says officers pulled Paulk aside, but he remained loud, argumentative and appeared to be drunk.

When his wife called his cellphone, officers said he could ask her to pick him up. The report says Paulk responded: “I’d rather go to jail.”

A Lake Charles, Louisiana, listing for Paulk had a busy signal Tuesday.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.