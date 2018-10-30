By - Associated Press - Tuesday, October 30, 2018

FORT PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - Both the prosecution and the defense have rested their cases in the trial of a man accused of killing his former girlfriend in Gregory County.

Chance Harruff faces murder and other charges in the June 2017 death of 38-year-old Kristi Olson following an argument at her home in the town of Dallas. His trial in Fort Pierre began about a week ago.

Authorities say Olson had an on-and-off again relationship with Harruff, and that she was strangled. A forensic pathologist who testified for the defense disputed that.

KCCR radio reports that the case is expected to go to the jury on Thursday.

