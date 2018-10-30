Here are excerpts from recent editorials in Texas newspapers:

Longview News-Journal. Oct. 28, 2018.

Texas took an important step this past week toward making high school athletics safer - not just in our state but across the nation.

A new mandate for the state’s largest high schools to report data on concussions is a step toward finding ways to ensure student safety while keeping Texas at the forefront of research into the injury’s impact on young athletes.

In the process, our state will be helping students across the nation be safer, as well.

If you missed the news, the University Interscholastic League, the governing body for public high school sports, ordered districts in the most populous Class 6A UIL designation to submit detailed individual concussion reports. It is the nation’s biggest effort to track brain injuries among young athletes.

Among the goals are to determine the frequency of concussions and find ways to minimize the risk for the nearly 825,000 student-athletes across Texas.

Such reporting had been voluntary, and we are pleased Longview ISD for years already has been reporting such data. We agree with Longview head football coach and Athletic Director John King, who told us Texas has been “the trailblazer” in high school athlete safety.

“This is just another step in working to make the game safer,” he said this past week. “Our training staff has participated in the concussion reporting for years now, and this requirement is another great step in protecting our student-athletes.”

This effort also is important because we have seen that as more data becomes available on the dangers, more doctors, athletes and parents are treating concussions with the seriousness they deserve.

For too long, these injuries were regarded as an acceptable part of the game of football, as simple cases of “getting your bell rung.”

But research has shown that concussions can cause chronic traumatic encephalopathy, which can result in dementia, erratic behavior and even suicide.

While we are enthusiastic supporters of high school athletics, we also are strong believers that students on the field of play have a right to be protected from such dangers.

Last week’s decision is just the latest step in making that happen. As King told us, the UIL and Texas High School Coaches Association have worked to find and put in place procedures to reduce unnecessary risks.

The mandatory reporting for 6A programs like Longview’s also is intended to help the UIL and its research partner to determine whether the program should be extended to smaller schools.

If it is found to be properly structured, we see no reason why it should not be.

We understand smaller districts might struggle to comply with stringent reporting requirements, but also believe some smaller programs might unknowingly be placing students in danger.

For the state to truly understand the breadth of the danger, those students’ injuries must be part of the study.

Yes, games such as football and some others are rough and inherently dangerous. But we must remember they are just games, and the dangers to students must be managed and reduced.

Texans should be proud our state is at the forefront of efforts to do just that.

___

Houston Chronicle. Oct. 28, 2018.

If you’re feeling a sense of uncertainty these days, an inability to express your concerns as Election Day looms over the horizon, let us encourage you to turn to art.

Specifically, we point you to two writers who have touched Houston in recent days.

Best-selling novelist, Barbara Kingsolver, inspired Houstonians by reading from her newest book at the Margarett Root Brown Inprint Reading series at University of Houston, while news that UH’s award-winning poet Tony Hoagland passed away from cancer left our city grieving.

Art mirrors life, and both writers’ work crackles with contemporary political and social commentary on the divisive times we live in.

The title of Kingsolver’s novel “Unsheltered” evokes the despair of many roofless Houstonians still struggling to house themselves in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. The work focuses on two families who lived in the same crumbling house in Vineland, New Jersey. While the families are separated by centuries, both are wracked by political division and can no longer count on financial stability even though they’ve done all the right things to prepare for their future.

Troubled times are of course fertile ground to explore the differences between characters who fear change and those who embrace it, and the author trains her biologist’s eye on the upheaval caused by the rise of Darwinism in the 1870’s strand of the novel and the dread and confusion surrounding climate change in the contemporary chapters.

That uncertainty leaves society ripe for divisive leadership. “When men fear the loss of what they know, they will follow any tyrant who promises to restore the old order,” a character notes of a demagogue in the 19th century thread of the book.

In case anyone misses the contemporary reference, that demagogue murders a journalist on Main Street and - no spoilers here - may or may not get away with it.

Art not only highlights conflict but attempts to help us transcend it by deepening our connection with each other. Kingsolver’s books and Hoagland’s poetry are no exception. Hoagland’s optimism comes through in his recent poem about his illness, “I Have Good News.”

“You will begin to see the plants and flowers of your youth, And they will look as new to you as they did back then, little lavender bouquets arranged in solar systems, delicate beyond your comprehension.”

As powerful as art is, writers can only highlight complex issues, not solve them.

The responsibility for healing our highly fractured country lies with each one of us, and, we have no more powerful voice than our vote.

This election we must seek to vote in leaders who call forth our optimism and our common humanity, who seek to unite us rather than divide us. After all, it’s only by coming together and becoming more cognizant of the dangers to community that, as Kingsolver poses, “we can all stand clear in the light of day unsheltered.”

___

The Dallas Morning News. Oct. 29, 2018.

The Dallas Police Department wants what just about every 13-year-old kid got for Christmas last year - a drone.

Or drones, to be more precise, that are fancier than the ones under the Christmas tree, the sort of drones with surveillance power that police hope will help keep us safer and help catch or stop bad guys more quickly.

Drones your neighbor’s kid crashes into the roof or dunks into the swimming pool are one thing. Drones in police hands, though, tend to summon different concerns among residents.

Some of those concerns are reasonable, but so, too, is law enforcement’s interest in having the best and most modern tools at its disposal to assist in the duty to keep us safe.

During a recent City Council committee briefing, Dallas assistant police chief Paul Stokes said the department’s goal is to deploy drones as a means of supplementing Dallas Police Department helicopters, which have long served as a crucial part of policing. The drones would enhance coverage of large public events or protests, help police be sure buildings are clear and safe before they enter and assist fire rescue with hazmat incidents and large fires, Stokes said. And, of course, drones would be helpful in searching for suspects, he added.

Drones create privacy concerns, and we are sensitive to that. However, the proposed use DPD has laid out, and the limitations of drones themselves, give us confidence police will not use these tools to peer into our homes and violate our privacy. Drones have limited flight times of 25-35 minutes due to battery life. They also require line-of-sight operation, meaning the operator has to be able to see the drone unless police get a specific a waiver from the Federal Aviation Administration. Waivers are also required to operate the drones at night and to fly in many areas of Dallas that are restricted because of the close proximity of airports.

We do have some unease about the cost of the drones. Ranging in price from $7,500 to $30,000 based on how many features they have, the devices have approximately 400 hours of life expectancy. We also wonder how cumbersome the waiver process will be or how frequently and easily waivers will be obtained.

That said, at the fraction of a cost, the drones can be a huge advantage to police and firefighters in situations where full-size helicopters cannot. If that helps save the lives of our first responders, and our residents, we can get behind this program.

___

San Antonio Express-News. Oct. 29, 2018.

The state of Texas is guilty of indifference.

Indifference to the pain and harm its broken foster system has inflicted on our most vulnerable children. Indifference to the risk of high caseloads. Indifference to the calls of child welfare experts to introduce meaningful and lasting reforms.

That is the underlying finding from the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which offered a mixed ruling in a yearslong lawsuit about the plight of children stuck in Texas’ foster care system. The ruling was mixed in that the appeals court judges struck down many of the policy fixes mandated by U.S. District Judge Janis Graham Jack, a brave champion for children. But, more significantly, they stood by her most crucial finding that children in foster care “almost uniformly leave state custody more damaged when they entered.”

The appeals court judges said “remedial action is appropriate” and found Texas “deliberately indifferent” to the harm such a broken system has caused, adding that the state has “repeatedly refused” to institute meaningful reforms. Change is overdue.

Attorney General Ken Paxton would be wise to not appeal this decision. Paxton has characterized the plaintiffs in this lawsuit, brought by Children’s Rights, a New York-based advocacy group, as “hand picked” and hardly representative of the 12,000 young Texans in long-term foster care.

The appeals court clearly disagreed. It’s also worth noting some of these plaintiffs have aged out of the system as the case has wound through the courts. They will not benefit from these changes. They have only been motivated by the desire to ensure other foster children are spared the living hell they endured.

An appeal would only delay needed fixes. Yes, the appeals court struck down some - but not all - of Jack’s key provisions. These struck-down measures included caseload caps of 17 children per foster care worker; the elimination of foster group homes, sources of sexual abuse; and her order that all children involved in sex abuse - victims and aggressors - be placed in single-child homes.

But importantly, the appeals court put the responsibility firmly on the state to develop internal standards and caseload numbers. There are too few caseworkers and not enough controls to ensure child safety.

Gov. Greg Abbott made child welfare one of his priorities last session, and the state took a number of important steps to shore up the system. The issue again must be a priority in this upcoming session. Rather than defend a system that harms the children it is supposed to protect, state lawmakers should adopt the policies and funding levels necessary to support a system that will shelter and support vulnerable young Texans so they can thrive as adults.

___

Austin American-Statesman. Oct. 29, 2018.

The latest spate of hate-fueled attacks has left many Americans with the same sinking feeling:

This is not what America is supposed to be.

We don’t want an America in which people have to arm themselves at houses of worship because the simple act of gathering in prayer, before God and their community, makes them a target.

We don’t want an America in which political figures receive pipe bombs in the mail, or find themselves dodging gunfire at a Congressional baseball team practice, as happened last year - or even get shouted down while simply going to a restaurant. We can’t have the healthy political debate this country needs if one side or the other is pressured into silence, whether by threats or bloodshed.

It appears lone extremists were responsible for the latest acts of violence to shake our country to the core: The shooting Saturday at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh that left 11 dead. The murder last Wednesday of two African-American shoppers at a Kentucky grocery store by a gunman who reportedly first tried to attack a historically black church. The 14 menacing but non-exploding pipe bombs sent last week to prominent Democrats and others criticized by the president.

Even as they acted alone, the warped individuals behind these attacks stewed in a subculture of hate and conspiracy theories. They found a rationale for their twisted actions in the combative rhetoric of our divided country.

Too much of our political discourse is framed in terms of ourselves against some “other.” It’s easier to assail each other’s motives than tackle the challenging issues facing our country. Demonizing and scapegoating other people hasn’t solved any of our problems, but it sure provides a convenient narrative for why things aren’t getting better.

We can’t continue on like this.

America is a country of hope and opportunity, but those blessings haven’t always been shared equally. Our country moved forward whenever enough people looked at the status quo - slavery, Jim Crow, child labor, the exclusion of women, the oppression of the LGBTQ community - and decided, this is not what America is supposed to be.

This is one of those moments, too. This is the time, with the Nov. 6 elections upon us, to select Congressional, state and local leaders who have demonstrated a desire to work across the aisle, not perpetuate partisan battles.

This is the time for President Donald Trump to show true leadership, the kind that places the interests of a united country above the gains of one particular party. It’s time to end the name-calling and the chants to lock up political adversaries. It’s time to end the fear-mongering around immigrants and people of other faiths. It’s time to fully reject anti-Semitism, violence and intolerance, not simply give it lip service from a teleprompter before returning to politics as usual.

And if our leaders won’t provide the moral clarity needed now, the people must. It can start small, in the conversations in our homes, our faith communities, our neighborhoods. Let’s give each other the benefit of the doubt that we all want what is best for our country. Let’s seek to understand where others are coming from, and whether there’s room in our worldview to consider theirs. Let’s also be prepared to call out hatred and intolerance when we see it.

It may feel like the challenges of this moment are too great for one person to make a difference. Our country faces difficult discussions ahead if we are serious about curbing mass shootings and unraveling hate groups, among other issues. But each day we touch more lives than we may realize, and in those interactions we can help move the country closer to the America we’re supposed to be.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.