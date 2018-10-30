SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) - California officials are looking for a minimum-security inmate who may have escaped by stealing a state van parked at the prison garage where he worked.

The state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation says David Gray Hall was reported missing shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday from the California Men’s Colony prison in San Luis Obispo.

A white 1997 Ford Aerostar van with California license plate number E431260 was also missing. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Corrections spokeswoman Terry Thornton said Tuesday that inmates have escaped using state vehicles before, but they’re usually caught. She said the apprehension rate is 99 percent.

Hall, who is 26, was admitted from Los Angeles County in December 2015 to serve a five-year sentence for robbery.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.