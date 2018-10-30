WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say a Florida deputy shot and wounded a man who punched him and tried to grab his gun.

The Palm Beach Post reports that the shooting occurred Tuesday afternoon near a Palm Springs gas station.

Sheriff Ric Bradshaw says the deputy was checking a shopping center with closed businesses when he saw a man come from behind the building. As the deputy got out of his patrol vehicle to speak with him, the sheriff says, the man jumped the deputy and knocked him down. Bradshaw says the man began reaching for the deputy’s gun, so the deputy shot him once in the chest.

Two bail bondsmen at the gas station heard the shot and rushed to help.

Officials didn’t release the names or races of the deputy or suspect.

Information from: The Palm Beach (Fla.) Post, http://www.pbpost.com





