PITTSBURGH (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump’s visit to Pittsburgh (all times local):

4 p.m.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are in Pittsburgh to pay tribute to 11 people who were gunned down at a synagogue Saturday.

It is an uneasy visit for the president. The Democratic governor of Pennsylvania and the Democratic mayor of Pittsburgh didn’t want him to visit while people were mourning the deaths.

It was the worst attack on Jews in the nation’s history.

__

1:40 p.m.

President Donald Trump is set to travel to the historic hub of Pittsburgh’s Jewish community as the first funerals are to be held for the 11 victims of the weekend’s synagogue shooting. Trump is expected to meet with first responders and community leaders.

The White House says the purpose of Trump’s visit on Tuesday is to “express the support of the American people and to grieve with the Pittsburgh community.”

Local and religious leaders are divided on whether he should visit.

Trump’s trip is set against the backdrop of national unease over incidents of political violence and hate, and questions about his credibility as unifier.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.