GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - A woman who was standing in the road on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation was struck and killed by a vehicle whose driver didn’t stop.

The Montana Highway Patrol says the collision happened at about 12:15 a.m. Tuesday in the town of Starr School, northwest of Browning.

Officials say the vehicle struck the woman as she stood on Starr School Road and dragged her until the vehicle made a turn.

The crash is being investigated by the FBI and the patrol had no information on the vehicle involved or the driver.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released.





