RENO, Nev. (AP) - Secret Witness in northern Nevada is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of a masked suspect in a holdup at a bank inside a grocery store in west Reno.

It’s the second bank robbery in Reno in the past week. The FBI is assisting in the investigation.

Police say the man in a hooded grey sweat shirt with a black bandanna over his face demanded money and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash from the US Bank branch at the Safeway on Mae Anne just north of Interstate 80 shortly after noon Tuesday.

No weapon was seen during the robbery and no one was hurt.

Anyone with information should call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900, Reno police at 775-334-2155 or the FBI at 1-800-225-5324.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.