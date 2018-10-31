JUCHITAN, Mexico — Mexico’s top security official has appeared to suggest there was some kind of conspiracy behind the two migrant caravans already in Mexico, related to the Nov. 6 U.S. midterm elections.

Interior Secretary Alfonso Navarrete says “the fact that this is being done at a time when there are election campaigns in the country they’re headed for, that’s not a coincidence, that’s not chance, that’s the reason why.”

Activists with the caravan have denied there is any political motivation in the timing of the event.

Navarrete told a news conference Wednesday that “Here we are talking about a humanitarian crisis of a lack of jobs, a lack of opportunities, and the use by third parties of a vulnerable population group like the migrants.”

He did not specify who those third parties were, but said “I have talked about there being people tied to criminal activities who have infiltrated the caravan … we have detained some.”

That appeared to be a reference to two Hondurans caught and deported Monday, one accused of homicide and another of drug trafficking.





