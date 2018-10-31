PHOENIX (AP) - An Arizona man has been arrested on a charge that he showed an undercover officer how to make explosive devices in a sting in which a confidential law-enforcement source claimed he wanted to use explosives against a target in Mexico.

Ahmad Suhad Ahmad is accused of texting bomb-making instructions that were written in Arabic and instructing the officer on assembling bombs while at a Las Vegas condominium.

Ahmad’s attorney, Walter Goncalves Jr., says Ahmad is presumed to be innocent.

Authorities say Ahmad told the source that he learned to detonate explosives during the Iraq war.

It’s unclear whether Ahmad’s presence in Iraq was a result of being an Iraqi citizen or serving in the U.S or Iraqi militaries.

He’s listed in records as a U.S. citizen.

