SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) - Authorities have released the name of a man who was stabbed to death in Sioux City.

Police say 40-year-old Guled Nur was fatally injured early Sunday morning during an altercation with his roommate, 38-year-old Abdiqadar Sharif.

Woodbury County court records say Sharif’s been charged with first-degree murder. His attorney didn’t immediately return a call Wednesday from The Associated Press. Sharif’s next court date is scheduled for Nov. 8.


