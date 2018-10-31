SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) - Authorities have released the name of a man who was stabbed to death in Sioux City.
Police say 40-year-old Guled Nur was fatally injured early Sunday morning during an altercation with his roommate, 38-year-old Abdiqadar Sharif.
Woodbury County court records say Sharif’s been charged with first-degree murder. His attorney didn’t immediately return a call Wednesday from The Associated Press. Sharif’s next court date is scheduled for Nov. 8.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.