By - Associated Press - Wednesday, October 31, 2018

MITCHELL, S.D. (AP) - Authorities do not suspect foul play in the death of a man whose body was found in the parking lot of a Mitchell apartment complex.

The Daily Republic reports that police officers conducting a welfare check Tuesday found the body on the ground between two parked cars.

Authorities are continuing to investigate and did not immediately identify the man.

