MITCHELL, S.D. (AP) - Authorities do not suspect foul play in the death of a man whose body was found in the parking lot of a Mitchell apartment complex.
The Daily Republic reports that police officers conducting a welfare check Tuesday found the body on the ground between two parked cars.
Authorities are continuing to investigate and did not immediately identify the man.
___
Information from: The Daily Republic, http://www.mitchellrepublic.com
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.