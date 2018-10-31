MITCHELL, S.D. (AP) - Authorities do not suspect foul play in the death of a man whose body was found in the parking lot of a Mitchell apartment complex.

The Daily Republic reports that police officers conducting a welfare check Tuesday found the body on the ground between two parked cars.

Authorities are continuing to investigate and did not immediately identify the man.

___

Information from: The Daily Republic, http://www.mitchellrepublic.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.