Cesar Sayoc, the man charged with mailing more than a dozen pipe bombs to prominent Democrats and CNN, allegedly planned the attack back in July, according to a letter from the Justice Department.

Geoffrey Berman, the Southern District of New York attorney general, on Tuesday wrote to a federal judge in Florida overseeing Mr. Sayoc’s case to request the accused be transferred to New York.

The letter outlined the evidence and case compiled against Mr. Sayoc, including internet search records from his personal cellphone. The earliest searches were dated in July 2018 for former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s home address and Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz’ mailing address.

The searches continued throughout September and October, including looking up addresses for former first lady Michelle Obama, billionaire Democratic donor Tom Steyers and Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris of California.

“The FBI is warning each individual who appears based on evidence collected during the investigation to have been identified by the defendant as a potential target, and will continue to do so if additional names are identified in other evidence,” the letter read.

The document also confirmed that 15 packages containing IEDs were sent out to various targets across the country. Just 13 were found and listed in the official complaint filed Friday.

The latest was found in Atlanta, addressed to CNN. Two others were found in New York before Mr. Sayoc’s arrest, addressed to the network’s main offices in the Time Warner Center.

Mr. Sayoc is currently charged with five federal offenses in relation to the packages, including interstate transportation of an explosive. He faces up to 48 years in prison.





