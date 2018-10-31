President Trump blamed Mexico on Wednesday for allowing the migrant caravan to progress toward the U.S.

The president accused the migrants of fighting “hard and viciously against Mexico,” when they first entered the country.

“Mexican soldiers hurt, were unable, or unwilling to stop Caravan,” Mr. Trump tweeted. “Should stop them before they reach our Border, but won’t!”

The thousands of migrants traveling in the caravan are still hundreds of miles away from the U.S. border, but continue to make their way north.

Mr. Trump once again demanded the caravan turn around and touted the number of American troops bolstering the border.

Our military is being mobilized at the Southern Border. Many more troops coming. We will NOT let these Caravans, which are also made up of some very bad thugs and gang members, into the U.S. Our Border is sacred, must come in legally. TURN AROUND! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2018





