Editorials from around Pennsylvania:

___

WE MUST STOP NORMALIZING HATRED

Oct. 20

In the lovely Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh on Saturday morning, members of Tree of Life Congregation gathered for Shabbat services, as was their practice, their sustenance, their abiding joy.

This was what Saturday mornings were for: prayer on the weekly Sabbath, which had begun Friday just before sundown and would end that evening. It was as much a part of their lives as eating, as breathing.

Also in the synagogue, it was reported, new life was being celebrated in a baby-naming and circumcision ceremony. It was meant to be a day of pure happiness, an exercise in great love and deep faith and hope for a future in which that faith would thrive and bless generations to come.

Tears would be shed. But they were to be tears of gratitude and gladness.

Then, into that sacred space, came a gunman wielding an assault-style AR-15 rifle and three Glock .357 handguns. According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the gunman said he “wanted all Jews to die” - horribly ugly words, but ones not unfamiliar to every Jewish person who has grown up fending off anti-Semitic slurs.

Journalist Howard Fineman grew up in Tree of Life synagogue. As he wrote Saturday in The New York Times, Pittsburgh was where he developed faith in the United States.

Now, what the Anti-Defamation League believes was the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in this nation’s history has shaken that faith.

“I was taught in Squirrel Hill that we were in the one country that was an exception to the history of the human race in general and the Jews in particular,” Fineman wrote. “Founded on Enlightenment principles of individuality, freedom, tolerance and justice, the United States was the only place besides Israel where Jews could live at one with their nation, unburdened by fear or confusion about identity.

“Now I must wonder: If Pittsburgh isn’t safe for Jews, if Squirrel Hill isn’t safe, if the Tree of Life isn’t safe, what place is?”

At a rally in Indianapolis on Saturday, President Donald Trump said, “This wicked act of mass murder is pure evil, hard to believe, and frankly, something that is unimaginable. … This was an anti-Semitic act. You wouldn’t think this would be possible in this day and age.”

He cannot have been paying attention.

An audit by the Anti-Defamation League found that the number of anti-Semitic incidents in the U.S. rose 57 percent in 2017. The incidents included harassment, vandalism and assault.

It was the largest single-year increase on record and the second-highest number reported since the ADL started tracking such data in 1979.

Alarmingly, the coded language of anti-Semites and white nationalists has been creeping into our political and everyday discourse.

Consider the terms “globalist” and “globalism.”

They’re often used when discussing trade and other economic issues. But they’re rooted in Nazi propaganda.

According to an analysis in the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, the word “globalist” ”echoes the ideology of Adolf Hitler,” who portrayed the Jews as “international elements that ‘conduct their business everywhere,’ thus harming and undermining good people who are ‘bounded to their soil, to the Fatherland.’ “

That analysis continued: “Over the past two years, the disturbingly robust alt-right white nationalist movement online has used the term interchangeably with ‘Jewish’ to promote the belief that Jews put greed and tribe ahead of country.

“It has been a cornerstone of David Duke and Alex Jones’ conspiracy theories featuring George Soros and a fantastical Jewish conspiracy designed to destroy ‘white’ or ‘Western’ society by flooding it with third-world hordes.”

At a White House event Friday, Trump invoked the term “globalists” when he said foreign countries are “cheating our workers.” When someone in the audience shouted, “Soros,” and “Lock him up,” Trump laughed and echoed the phrase “Lock him up.”

Soros is a Democratic donor and philanthropist. He’s also Jewish. He was the first recipient of the pipe bombs mailed to Trump critics last week.

Henceforth, writers of letters to the editor who use the terms “globalism” and “globalist” will be asked to explain clearly what they mean.

We are not accusing those who have used those terms in the past of being anti-Semitic. Those terms have been bandied about so much that some people may be unaware of their anti-Semitic meaning.

This is not a matter of political correctness. This is a matter of precision. We need to be clear about what words mean, and how they’re used. Because the hatemongers know what those words mean. And they’re enjoying the fact that those terms are becoming common currency, because they think that means we approve of their hate.

We do not.

Just before his attack, the Pittsburgh shooter expressed on social media a hatred for HIAS, a Jewish nonprofit that protects refugees. He wrote: “HIAS likes to bring invaders that kill our people. I can’t sit by and watch my people get slaughtered. Screw your optics. I’m going in.”

The credo of HIAS is “Welcome the stranger. Protect the refugee.” It surely resonates here in Lancaster County, where, as in Squirrel Hill, signs welcoming strangers in English, Arabic and Spanish grace front porches and lawns.

A statement on its website explains the organization’s mission: “Founded in 1881 as the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society, HIAS stands for a world in which refugees find welcome, safety, and freedom. Guided by Jewish values and history, HIAS rescues people whose lives are in danger for being who they are.”

People like the men, women and children fleeing violence and poverty in the caravan that began in Honduras and is making its way toward the United States.

Those are the people the Pittsburgh shooter hated.

Monday, President Trump described the caravan on Twitter as an “invasion.”

Why is this worrying? Because when we start seeing people as faceless hordes, and describe them as if they were intent on our destruction, we begin to dehumanize them. And that’s when racism and anti-Semitism take firmer hold.

People of goodwill may differ on immigration policy. But refugees and immigrants should be accorded the same human dignity and decency we expect for ourselves.

Last Wednesday, police said, a gunman who killed two people at a supermarket in Jeffersontown, Kentucky, tried first to enter a predominantly black church but found it locked. He shot two African-Americans at a Kroger supermarket instead.

Three days later, a gunman fueled by anti-Semitic rage and a twisted sense of mission killed 11 people at Tree of Life - among them Jews old enough to have lived through the Holocaust, only to be slain in their synagogue on the holy Sabbath.

Tom Ridge, a Republican, served as governor of Pennsylvania from 1995 until 2001, when he joined the administration of President George W. Bush as this nation’s first secretary of homeland security.

On Twitter on Sunday, Ridge noted that the “violence, bigotry and hate of the last few days has me distraught and upset, with my country and our leaders.”

He called last week’s pipe bomb campaign and the Tree of Life massacre “assaults not only against humanity, but also our Constitution. It is a tragic manifestation of divisive, mean and intolerant civic leadership.”

“Too many of our civic leaders no longer speak to the better angels of our nation. … We must demand more than simply condemning these actions with empty rhetoric.”

Ridge is right, of course. Empty rhetoric no longer is enough.

We stand with victims of racist and religious hatred. We stand with the Jewish community in Lancaster County, Squirrel Hill and elsewhere.

We thank the police officers who risked their lives to keep a tragedy from becoming even more horrific.

This hatred has to stop. Let it stop with each of us.

__LNP

Online: https://bit.ly/2JteViB

___

HARRISBURG’S ACT 47 BILL WAS A TRIUMPH OF BIPARTISANSHIP. PA COULD USE MORE OF IT.

Oct. 24

Before packing up ahead of the Nov. 6 election, the General Assembly threw the city of Harrisburg the much-needed lifeline it had refused earlier this year.

The Senate and House both gave overwhelming approval to a bill that extends the capital city’s enhanced taxing authority for five years before it leaves Act 47 status at the end of this year.

Gov. Tom Wolf’s signature was expected.

The push, shepherded by Rep. Patty Kim, D-Dauphin County, and two of her Republican colleagues, means that the Capital City can continue charging residents a 2 percent earned income tax and retain its tripled local services tax, which amounts to $156, on people who work in Harrisburg.

This will help the city to continue addressing its longstanding structural budget deficit.

This legislation now goes to the governor for enactment and would keep higher local services tax of $156 that people who work in the city pay as well as a 2 percent earned income tax on residents in place for five years.

In return, the city gave up the ability to impose a commuter tax on the thousands who work in the city but don’t live there, and it accepts the oversight of a state-appointed five-member Intergovernmental Cooperation Authority.

One author of the bill, Rep. Tom Mehaffie, R-Dauphin County, notes that in five years, the city will have cut its annual debt service from $10 million to $5 million as it pays down its debt.

At the same time, the Legislature will be receiving regular reports from the new authority to make sure the city is keeping its fiscal house in order. And the authority will be able to recommend future changes based on the effectiveness of the city’s efforts.

Harrisburg has made great strides since implementing the Harrisburg Strong plan in 2013. It has cut a $600 million debt to about $77 million and it started 2018 with a fund balance of about $9 million to put toward much-needed capital improvements, according to the financial condition report issued in March by the city’s Act 47 coordinator.

Harrisburg’s finances OK for now, trouble looming without some changes: financial-condition report

Harrisburg’s finances OK for now, trouble looming without some changes: financial-condition report

The city has money now, but leaving a state recovery program could mean financial trouble for the city, a new report states.

Moreover, as noted in the memo accompanying the bill authored by Rep. Greg Rothman, R-Cumberland County, the city has two fully funded pensions systems, and a third pension system that is more than 80 percent funded.

Not many municipalities can boast that accomplishment.

The handful of lawmakers opposing the extension rightly argue that piecemeal legislation targeting one locale or constituency over another can be bad policy. They wanted to wait until an update to Act 47 is completed — but there’s no telling how long that could be.

Meanwhile, Harrisburg couldn’t wait. If its extraordinary taxing powers had expired as scheduled, the city would have slipped right back into insolvency just when it seemed to be turning the corner.

Loss of the taxing authority would have cost the city $12 million a year — about 20 percent of its budget — when it exited Act 47.

In fact, back in June, Mayor Eric Papenfuse declared a fiscal crisis after the legislature refused to consider the city’s request for the taxing extension

The bill is an all-too-rare example of compromise that works for everyone, and by working together across the aisle — and between the legislative chambers — a thorny issue has been resolved in a way that benefits all parties without anyone suffering major political pain.

It’s an example lawmakers could profit from in so many other areas.

__Penn Live

Online: https://bit.ly/2Rf7zC7

___

CLEAR AS A BELL: THE CONSTITUTION GIVES CITIZENSHIP TO US-BORN.

Oct. 31

“All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the state wherein they reside.” - the opening sentence of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution.

The long tradition that persons born in the U.S. automatically become citizens of the U.S. is baked into our national DNA.

The idea that birthright citizenship could be upended by an executive order from President Donald Trump is simply wrong and should be offensive to lovers of the Constitution.

The president said this week in an interview with “Axios on HBO” that he wants to “remove the right to citizenship for babies of non-citizens and unauthorized immigrants born on U.S. soil” by way of executive order.

The timing of this proposal suggests that it is an effort by the president to energize his base, for whom preventing illegal immigration is a big issue, in the final week before an election in which the Republican majority in both the House and the Senate hang in the balance.

There’s nothing inherently wrong with trying to energize one’s base.

Nor does it matter what the president’s motive is in proposing to issue such an order at this time. Such an order would be unconstitutional, plain and simple.

It’s ironic that a Republican president, post-Barack Obama, would propose using an executive order to undermine the long-understood meaning of the Constitution, given the fury of Republicans over Mr. Obama’s aggressive use of executive orders.

The 14th Amendment to the Constitution is clear. It says all persons born in the United States are citizens.

The U.S. Supreme Court, in the 1898 case United States vs. Wong Kim Ark, held that a child born of Chinese immigrants is a citizen. The majority opinion said that “to hold that the Fourteenth Amendment of the Constitution excludes from citizenship the children, born in the United States, of citizens or subjects of other countries would be to deny citizenship to thousands of persons of English, Scotch, Irish, German, or other European parentage who have always been considered and treated as citizens of the United States.”

It is preposterous and offensive that any administration would seek to undermine a citizenship right by fiat, which is what an executive order is. If Mr. Trump and other Republicans want to amend the Constitution, there’s a process to do that. Let them try.

The framers knew better.

__Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Online: https://bit.ly/2zjgueo

___

VIADUCT DEMOLITION SHOULD PROCEED.

Oct. 31

U.S. District Judge Susan Paradise Baxter said she was “not unsympathetic” to the concerns of those who want to preserve the McBride Viaduct. But as her ruling Monday made clear, that is separate from whether the plaintiffs, including the group Erie CPR Connect + Respect, made a legally viable bid to stop the removal of the crumbling eastside bridge by accusing the city and transit officials of racial discrimination and constitutional transgressions.

Baxter recalled the history of the governmental decision-making that led to the $1.5 million demolition contract awarded by Erie City Council in February and halted by the CPR lawsuit in April.

The bridge, structurally unsound and obsolete, was closed to traffic in 2010. An engineering study examined 11 alternatives - including preserving the bridge or replacing it with a pedestrian bridge - before recommending that the viaduct be demolished and pedestrian improvements be made along the CSX railroad tracks and the Bayfront Connector.

Because the project area included minority and low-income populations, an “environmental justice analysis” of this option was performed and determined it would “not cause disproportionately high or adverse effects on any minority or low-income populations.” The public’s input was gathered through public meetings, a citizens advisory committee and a project website.

Simply stating a policy could disparately affect a minority community, as the plaintiffs did, Baxter said, is not proof that officials made decisions intending to discriminate. And even if it could be inferred that officials fell short in the effort to canvass public opinion, Baxter found that given the “substantial number of measures relative to public outreach,” there could be no “plausible inference” that officials “intentionally tried to shut minority citizens out” of the process.

Finding no legal basis to reverse a years-long, transparent administrative process, Baxter dismissed the complaint with prejudice.

This lawsuit was the CPR organization’s self-described “last card.” And now Adam Trott, president of CPR, says the plaintiffs are considering an appeal to the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. That would be more time and resources wasted in pursuit of a cause that does not have the power to deliver what the plaintiffs say they seek - a safe pedestrian walkway or park that sparks neighborhood revitalization.

Although it lays outside the purview of the litigation, we cannot help but note, again, another fact: The city and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation gave viaduct backers the opportunity years ago to raise funds and take over the bridge. They failed to do that hard work.

Racial and economic disparities in Erie’s eastside neighborhoods are real and urgently demand that leaders and residents come together to forge a viable equity strategy. This fight has been a costly, divisive distraction. Let’s move on.

__Erie Times

Online: https://bit.ly/2DejgpC

___

WANT TO SCARE PENNSYLVANIA’S LEGISLATURE? SHOW THEM YOU’RE PAYING ATTENTION AND VOTE.

Oct. 29

All 203 Pennsylvania House seats and half of the 50 Senate seats are on the Nov. 6 ballot, but little is expected to change if voters don’t do their jobs. And, this legislature - where members give themselves an average $87,180 salary, receipt-free expenses, long vacations, and for some, $183 every time they clock in at Harrisburg - could use a lot of change.

For example, despite an alarming Aug. 14 grand jury report detailing how 301 priests sexually abused more than 1,000 victims, Senate President Pro Tempore Joseph Scarnati (R., Jefferson), Majority Leader Jake Corman, (R., Centre) and most Senate Republicans killed a bill which would have uncapped the statutes of limitations, allowing victims and prosecutors to go after abusers and the institutions which enable them.

Even though Rep. Tarah Toohil (R., Luzerne) filed a formal complaint telling House Republican leaders that Rep. Nick Miccarelli (R., Delaware), kicked her and pulled a gun on her, and a second woman said he forced her to have sex, the House failed to enact bills protecting women from sexual harassment. They couldn’t even censure Miccarelli, who denies the accusations. (He declined to seek re-election.)

Even after a string of arrests and guilty pleas from four lawmakers for accepting bribes, legislators didn’t look at a gift ban or reining in virtually unlimited campaign donations. Rep. Vanessa Brown (D., Philadelphia) just went on trial on charges she took $4,000 from a lobbyist.

And, both parties killed a reform bill aimed at letting voters pick their own representatives. Now, the ruling party gerrymanders members into safe seats. Even though Democrats are cheated by the current system, they helped drown this reform in hundreds of amendments.

But they easily passed bills in the 2017-18 session that permitted slot machines at truck stops, raised bingo prizes, and let hunters use dogs to recover dead and dying deer.

The legislature behaved slightly better with the budget this year than in recent years, though that wasn’t hard. For the previous three years, it put us through costly impasses, which hurt the state’s credit rating, making it more expensive to borrow money. They also passed an important bill which makes it easier to take guns away from violent domestic abusers. But they did nothing to take guns away from people with mental illness or to keep criminals from getting guns.

The legislature can do more. Members should be raising the minimum wage, lowering property taxes, taxing natural-gas drillers, and protecting us from gun violence. But they won’t make any progress if they think the public is looking the other way.

And, it is. There is such little interest in these races that five candidates are running unopposed in the 25 Senate races on the ballot. In House races, 72 candidates for the 203 seats are running unopposed. That’s a sign of a dangerous lack of public engagement. Voters in those districts should write in someone who they think would make a good legislator.

Even though legislative races sit towards the bottom of the ballot, they are worth weighing in on, if only to put legislators on notice that you’re paying attention.

__Philadelphia Inquirer

Online: https://bit.ly/2F3Ssdc

___





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.