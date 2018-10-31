A federal grand jury in Baltimore convicted eight members of the notorious Trained To Go gang on multiple murder, drug and firearm charges Wednesday, the Justice Department said.

Jurors found all eight men of murdering their rivals and suspected police informants, drug trafficking, witness intimidation, and possession to distribute heroin, marijuana and cocaine. Some of the defendants were also convicted of drug and firearm charges.

Led by brothers Montana Barronette and Terrell Sivells, the gang was responsible for 10 murders in West Baltimore, including a key federal witness, prosecutors said.

“For six years, Trained To Go terrorized the Sandtown neighborhood, committing murders, robberies and other violence as they sold their poison on the streets of Baltimore,” said Assistant Attorney General Brian Benczkowski. “Today’s convictions ensure that Montana Barronette and the other seven defendants in this vicious gang now will be held accountable for their horrible crimes.”

During the 24-day trial, prosecutors presented evidence that between May 2010 to May 206, the defendants and other members of Trained to Go terrorized West Baltimore through murders, shootings and witness intimidation intended to protect the gang’s drug territory.

The defendants all face a maximum sentence of life in prison on the racketeering and drug conspiracy charges. Two other members also face a maximum of 10 years in prison for being felons in possession of a firearm.

Sentencing is scheduled for later this year.





